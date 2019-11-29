Queen Key has been riding low key but all that's changed since the "My Way" rapper has announced that she's expecting not one, not two but three babies. Queen made the announcement on Instagram with a video that shows her getting an ultrasound as the doctor tells her that she has three little ones on the way. The doctor explains how triplets come around once or twice a year, usually a result of fertility treatments but in Queen's case, it's a spontaneous event.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I would’ve never thought me out of all people would be having kids... and triplets at that. God always shows me that I’m so strong, when i made my babies I was being irresponsible.... af, but they’re now my biggest responsibility, I can’t wait to see them, touch them, love them," Queen writes in the caption. Queen claims that her three babies' father is her ex 600Breezy (who's now dating Black In Crew's Sky) but 600 reportedly denied that he's the dad.

Queen headed to Twitter to send some subtle shots at Sky about her possibly becoming a step-mom but Sky told The Shade Room that the drama is unnecessary since she's never spoken to Queen. "Breezy and her had whatever dealings BEFORE me,” Sky said. “I wish her nothing but a happy and healthy pregnancy! The babies didn’t ask to come into negativity.”

We'll see how this plays out.