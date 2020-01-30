Fans were a bit shocked when rumors recently surfaced that Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith not only married actor Joshua Jackson back in December 2019, but the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. If Jackson looks a tad familiar, it's because he has quite the Hollywood resumé of his own; the 41-year-old longtime entertainer is known for his role as Pacey on Dawson's Creek as well as for his appearances in Cruel Intentions, The Might Ducks series, Shutter, The Skulls, Apt Pupil, Fringe, and The Affair.



The British actress and the Canadian actor are figuring out where to make their home base as they prepare for the arrival of their first-born. One thing is for sure: they won't be settling down in the United States. Jodie chatted with The Sunday Times and shared that in her opinion "the racial dynamics [in America] are fraught."

"White supremacy is overt," Jodie said. "It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here." She also took issue with gun control policies or lack thereof. "I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school, she said, adding that her home country isn't much better. "England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada." People frustrated with the politics in their countries have often named Canada as their place to retreat, so it comes to no surprise.