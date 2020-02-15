NBA All-Star weekend is usually a lighthearted occasion. NBA players and celebrities come together to ditch the competitive energy and celebrate their love for the game. This year, however, the spectre of Kobe Bryant's recent passing will be looming over the weekend's events. People will surely be turning this loss that's weighing heavy on their spirits into moving tributes.

Quavo did exactly that while playing in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night (Feb. 15) in Chicago. The Migos member stepped onto the court in custom Kobe 11's with graphics that memorialized the basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna, who also perished in a helicopter crash three weeks ago. An image of Gianna decorated one sneaker, while an image of her father decorated the other - both depicted wearing basketball jerseys. Their respective jersey numbers were also printed onto each shoe, Gianna's being #4 and Kobe's being #8 and #24. The game also started with a moment of silence for Kobe and former longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern - who died at 77 on January 1 - which was quickly broken by resounding chants of Kobe's name.

While Common was named the game's MVP, Quavo shared a highlight on Instagram of him aggressively stuffing Common. "Good Game MVP!!!," Quavo wrote, smugly humbling his opponent.