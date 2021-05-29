With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, various celebrities and artists are making sure to put on for their cities and their favorite teams. This happens every single postseason and it's always fun to see who's sitting courtside during these big events. With the Atlanta Hawks back in the playoffs for the first time in a while, it should be no surprise that artists like Quavo are front and center. Quavo has always been a massive sports fan and on Saturday, he was courtside for the team's first home game in their series against the New York Knicks.

Quavo's attendance proved to be a good luck charm for the team as the Hawks won the game and took a 2-1 series lead. Trae Young had himself another wonderful performance and overall, it looks like the Hawks are the better team in the series.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Following the game, Quavo did some light flexing courtside as he showed off his jewelry and even some of the clothes he was wearing. For instance, he showed off a brand new piece of Culture 3 merch which was made in conjunction with Gallery Department. Needless to say, it was a fun and productive night for the artist who is gearing up for a big album release in just a couple of weeks from now.

As the playoffs go on, we will surely see Quavo at more games.