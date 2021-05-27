Quavo Irons Hundred Dollar Bills With Migos "Straightenin" Spray

With the release of their infectious new single "Straightenin," it's officially Migos season. Their first official single of 2021 marked an impressive return for the Atlanta rap trio, and years after Culture II and the group members' polarizing solo albums, excitement for a new Migos project is once again at an all-time high.

Leading up to Culture III,Quavo appears to be celebrating the success of "Straightenin" in one of his latest social media flexes. In a recent post to Instagram, the QUAVO HUNCHO artist is seen standing poolside behind an ironing board as he goes through his a stack of money and irons hundred-dollar bills one by one. The already odd flex is hilariously accentuated with Quavo's use of a custom spray can that reads "MIGOS STRAIGHTENIN SRAY."

"Ya Bankroll Out Of Order? Are U Losing Ya Fold Cuz The Money Got Swole," Quavo writes in the caption for his latest Instagram flex. "Try STRAIGHTENIN Spray Today! #Culture3 6/11 @migos"

Whether or not Migos actually have plans on selling the "Straightenin" Spray is yet to be seen, but it would definitely be a highly sought-after merchandise item for collectors of Hip-Hop memorabilia.

Culture III is set to finally arrive on Friday, June 11, so stay tuned for more Migos-related news.