Quavo has always been known for possessing some pretty solid skills when it comes to sports. The rapper was a quarterback during his high school days and he was a good one at that. Growing up in Atlanta, players like Michael Vick were his inspiration and he tried to model his game after the star. Quavo is also pretty good at basketball, where he has consistently shown off his skills on social media and at the NBA celebrity all-star game, where he even took home MVP one year.

More recently, Quavo took to his Instagram account with a brand new clip that showcases the star breaking an opponent's ankles with a nice little euro step that would make the likes of Luka Doncic proud. As you can see, Quavo goes down the court before going one way, faking out the defender, and then tucking the ball back for the layup.

These moves are pretty impressive and it makes us wonder if Quavo might get an NBA workout at some point. J. Cole has been trying to get a tryout and even Sheck Wes declared for the draft this past year. Perhaps if Quavo keeps building his skills, he can get himself further then one may think.

Let us know if you could beat Quavo one-on-one, in the comments below.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images