Quavo says that he isn't happy with how his romantic relationship with Saweetie ended and how people interpreted the infamous video of their elevator fight. Speaking with GQ for a new interview, the Migos rapper discussed the relationship as well as where he is in his love life now.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he told the outlet when asked about the video.

In the clip, Saweetie can be seen throwing an object at Quavo’s head and missing before the rapper drags her into the elevator. They struggle over a suitcase and Saweetie falls to the ground and receives no help from Quavo to get up.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

“I don’t like what people think,” he added later in the conversation, bringing the discussion back to Saweetie. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

As for his current love life, Quavo says he's focused on himself for the time being and doesn't plan to jump into any more relationships.

“I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off,” he said.

Quavo and Saweetie began dating in September 2018. Saweetie confirmed that they had broken up in March 2021. That same month, the video of their elevator fight, which went down in 2020, surfaced online.

Elsewhere in Quavo's interview with GQ, he discusses the future of the Migos, his solo career, and more.





