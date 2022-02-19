Following her relationship with Quavo, Saweetie's fans have attempted to tie her to other men in the industry. When she sat next to Roddy Ricch at a basketball game, people speculated that they were there together. He quickly shut that down, but it didn't take long for the public to tie her to actor Damson Idris. She stirred the pot when she posed alongside a few men to promote her single with H.E.R., and of course, there were those rumors that she had something going on with Lil Baby.

Saweetie hasn't confirmed that she's even entertaining a romance right now, but while on The Cruz Show, she was asked what she learned about being in a high-profile relationship with Quavo.



Scott Eisen / Stringer / Getty Images

"I know what I want now," she said. "I think I—not 'I think,' I know what I want." She was then asked what that was. "I want someone to mentally stimulate me... It's really important. This journey that I've been going on, I've been meditating, I've experienced like, the higher version of myself through meditation, and it's just given me a lot of like, clarity [into] what I want and don't want."

Meanwhile, rumors have been floating about regarding Quavo. Some have speculated that the Migos rapper has moved on and is now seeing Karrueche Tran, but they haven't publicly confirmed their romance. Check out Saweetie speaking about what she wants in a relationship below.