Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then.

After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some pushback from Foolio and others), the Georgia-born rapper decided it was the perfect time to take his relationship to the next level by proposing to his girlfriend, who reportedly turned 18 not long ago.

Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 -- Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Monday (September 19) a video surfaced online of the "Give Me A Sign" rapper on one knee in someone's kitchen, professing his love to his partner who was seated in front of him in a chair, sipping from a white styrofoam cup.

"This feels like forever, I've waited on you," Quando sings while holding his girl's hand. "In a world of disappointments." As another person walks past, the rapper turns to them and announces that he's "about to pop the question."

Before even asking her for an answer, the Savannah native slipped an engagement ring on his girlfriend's finger (on the wrong hand), pulling out the big question afterward.

Twitter users haven't been taking kindly to the news, with some of them calling Rondo a "creep" for getting involved with an 18-year-old. "Quando Rondo is 23 and just proposed to an 18-year-old a week after dropping his flag via the internet. What be wrong with these n*ggas nowadays?" one person pondered.

"Quando Rondo proposing to his girl like that has me cracking up cuz huhhhh," and "Quando Rondo is a groomer," others added.

