Detroit rapper Baby Money has officially announced his signing to Quality Control Music, releasing his new single and music video, titled "Long Time Coming."

The 24-year-old up-and-coming rapper has been on the come-up for the last few years, performing with Lil Baby recently as one of the midwest's most promising young talents. His new video for "Long Time Coming" helps mark his arrival on the scene, which has been in the works for over a decade. Baby Money started rapping when he was twelve years old, rising out of Detroit's westside. His upcoming mixtape, Easy Money, will be released in the coming weeks with features from 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Peezy, and more, with production from Helluva.





After dropping a slew of mixtapes to cement his local following, Baby Money is poised to become the next big star out of Quality Control. With the sound of the city becoming more of a national phenomenon in recent years, his style is a welcome sight on the A-list roster. Personally, we can't wait to hear the inevitable team-up with Lil Yachty, who is an avid lover of Detroit rap.

Check out Baby Money's new video below and let us know if you think he has what it takes to be the next superstar out of QC.