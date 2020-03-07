It looks like Tommie Lee has a new man in her life, and it’s the CEO of Quality Control Music. TMZ reports that the Love & Hip Hop star is now dating Pierre “Pee” Thomas, from QC. Sources say the two have known each other for several years, long before Pee was the man in the music business, but the two have now decided to make it official after having been off-and-on for years.

If true, this would Pee's first official relationship since his nasty legal battle with his baby mama Lira Galore, who accused him beating her during her pregnancy. Lira filed a lawsuit seeking at least $15 million for her alleged injuries, but she’s still awaiting a hearing and trial.

Earlier this year, Tommie Lee was rumored to be dating Rob Kardashian after Wendy Williams spilled the beans on her show, but those claims quickly were debunked and found to be lies. She also was spotted getting flirty in the comment section of NBA Youngboy's Instagram post a couple weeks ago, but that too apparently was just in good nature because she now has a new man in her life, reportedly.

