In the late 1990s and early 2000s, 112's was one of the reigning R&B groups. The Bad Boy Records quartet was one of the biggest singing groups in the world at the time with hits like "Only You" with Mase and Notorious B.I.G, "Anywhere" with Lil' Zane, "Peaches & Cream," "Cupid," and "It's Over Now." Like many other singing groups of music history's past, 112 eventually disbanded over personal differences, but Q Parker sat down with TV One for Life + Lyrics to chat about what it was like in 112's heyday.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"Being signed to Bad Boy was a dream come true," Q recalled. "It was sort of like, our gift, because all we watched were Boyz II Men, Jodeci, Take 6. So when we finally put our group together it was like, that's gonna be us one day. Jermaine Dupri passed on us, Dallas Austin passed on us, Teddy Riley passed on 112."

Then, the R&B group got their big break. "Here comes Puffy who had this edge about him," said Q. "I believe the gift for us was we were supposed to sign with Bad Boy because he brought an element out of us that I don't know would have been brought out of us had we signed to those other executives. We would've still been the balladeers and the crooners and all of that, but Bad Boy gave us like—we were the guys you could take home to mom, but we were the guys mom want you to stay away from. We had a nice blend of bad boy but church boy, too."

He said Bad Boy's era from 1194-2004 is something that is etched into R&B and hip hop history. "And you can't mention that era, and the dominance of that era, without mentioning 112," he said. Q added that the group met Diddy outside of the nightclub 112 and they sang for him on the spot. They soon became the fourth artist to sign to Bad Boy.

Check out Q Parker talk about his Bad Boy memories, his relationship with Diddy now, and why he'll always show the hip hop mogul love.