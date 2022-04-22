Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver Link Up On "Scrape It Off"

After nearly four long years, a pandemic, and a whole lot of other shit, Pusha T has finally emerged with his latest album, It's Almost Dry. Half produced by Pharrell and half produced by Kanye West, the follow-up to Daytona is easily one of Push's most well-rounded projects to date. Push has officially kicked off the campaign for Album of The Year.

It's Almost Dry boasts features from Jay-Z, Ye, Malice, and Kid Cudi but one of the most surprising collabs outside is "Scrape It Off" ft. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver. Push and Uzi spit pure quotables on the record as they celebrate their fleet of foreign cars and residences in private communities. Meanwhile, Don Toliver's smooth harmonies produce an infectious hook layered onto Pharrell's spacey production. Meanwhile, Uzi and Pusha T get to

"Scrape It Off" might not the best display of Push's lyricism on the project but there are plenty of other moments to look forward to for that. Instead, Push and Pharrell invites two of this generation's most trusted hitmakers into their world for an instantaneous highlight off of It's Almost Dry.

Quotable Lyrics

Say nothin' silly you regret, my boy

'Cause we got banana clips on the TECs, my boy

And I can send it in a text, my boy

Thumbs up or the emoji with the flex, my boy

Personalize every threat, my boy

Toll-free, that's direct, my boy

And if you need a couple keys I'm the connect, my boy