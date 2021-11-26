mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Comes Through With “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”

Hayley Hynes
November 26, 2021 14:26
Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren
Anuel AA

Eladio Carrion, Mora, Myke Towers, and Jhay Cortez all appear on the album.


If you’re a fan of urban Latin music, you’ll be happy to know that Anuel AA has returned with a new project, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, which includes appearances from Eladio Carrion, Mora, Myke Towers, and Khay Cortez.

The 16-track release follows his collaborative album with Ozuna from January, called Los Dioses, 2020’s Emmanuel, and 2018’s Real Hasta la Muerte. “I do this with my soul,” Anuel captioned an Instagram post, which has been translated from Spanish. “I ONLY TALK ABOUT MY LIFE IN MY SONGS AND YOU MADE ME WHAT I AM!!!!! THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN PART OF THIS.”


If you’re craving a vacation to Puerto Rico, but can’t quite make it, just pop in your headphones and blast the recording artist’s new delivery – same thing, right?

Some of our personal favourites from Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren include “Pin,” “North Carolina,” and “300.” What tracks are you loving? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Real Hasta la Muerte

2. North Carolina (with Eladio Carrion)

3. 1942

4. Rick Flair

5. Pin

6. McGregor

7. Llorando en in Ferrari

8. Leyenda

9. Esa Cruz

10. 300

11. Exit

12. Una Palabra

13. Dictadura

14. Mi Voz Cuesta un Billón

15. Súbelo

16. Última Canción

