Latto fans in Atlanta were upset after the female rap star didn't take to the stage for a scheduled performance this past weekend, and though she came through with an explanation as to why, a promoter for the event attempted to clap back and defend his own name in response.

"Sorry y'all, they didn't have all my money. I love y'all," the 23-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story after failing to take the stage for Atlanta's Black Pride celebration on Saturday, September 3rd at Cosmo.

Latto attends the 2022 MTV VMAs -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While fans were obviously disappointed by Latto's no-show, many were able to understand that she doesn't work for free, and therefore couldn't perform.

Not long after, though, a promoter for the failed show took to Facebook to share his side of the story. "So because we offered to pay Latto $5,000 of her remaining balance in Zelle and the rest in cash she pulled off because she only wanted CASH," he shared. "Then goes to IG and says we didn't have her money [facepalm emoji]."

The promoter may see the validity in his statement, but many fans in @theneighborhoodtalk's comment section agree that Latto was in the right.





"She don't gotta [accept] Zelle," one user pointed out. "I wouldn't. I would be scared they trying to scam."

Others wrote, "If you had the money in the Zelle account, why not go to the bank and get the cash? Lol," and "Sounds like you didn't have her money like she said."





What are your thoughts on the situation? Should Latto have taken the split payment, or should the promoter have made sure to have the right amount of cash on hand? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

