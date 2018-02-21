Young Bans is a hip-hop artist from Atlanta, Georgia, though he’s well known for his collaborations with the “Soundcloud Rap” scene, with some of his biggest tracks resulting from working with artists like Lil Skies and XXXTentacion.

Bans’ music shares a lot of similarities with some of his fellow internet rappers, rhyming over eerie and shimmering trap production, but Bans maintains that essential Atlanta flow that has helped separate him from the pack.

After signing with Future’s Freebandz label in late 2017, Bans dropped two 12-track mixtapes in a single month, proving that he’s nothing if not hardworking. There’s no doubt that when Young Bans reveals what he’s got next, it will definitely be worth checking out.

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images