YC (Yung Chris)

Yung Chris, colloquially known as YC, is an emerging emcee born and raised in Decatur, Georgia, perhaps best known for his 2011 single "Racks", which has been certified Gold. Since stepping foot in the game in '06, he's released an independent album (Bands, 2010) and four mixtapes (Got Racks, Got Racks: Reloaded, Back From Vacation and Gift To The Streets), having collaborated with the likes of Sonny Digital, Yung Joc, Nephew, Young Booke, Ace Hood, Gucci Mane, Gorilla Zoe, Yaboythetruth, Future and more. The last we heard of him was the March 2012 single "Take Me Away", which featured fellow emcee Playa on the assist. He's currently working on his debut studio album Rack Nation. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.