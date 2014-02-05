Travis Davon, otherwise known as Bossman, is an emerging emcee born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland but currently operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada. After a few brief stints under Jermaine Dupri, Interscope and MySpace, he now owns and operates the independent imprint Get N Money Click (GMC). Y'all may be familiar with his singles "Off Da Record" and "Oh!", which both popped off in Baltimore and beyond at the time of their release, as well as his "Break Me Off" remix, which featured Jim Jones, Gucci Mane and Raheem DeVaughn. The last we heard of Davon was the January 2014 cut "IDGAF", which featured fellow Bodymore emcee King Los on the assist. He's currently working on his latest mixtape, titled W.T.F.B. (Who The Fuck Is BOSSMAN), which is slated to drop in March 2014. Stay tuned for updates on his career - he's a DMV soldier, through and through.