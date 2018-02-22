One half of the Atlanta-based rap duo Rae Sremmurd alongside his younger brother Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi is therefore half-responsible for some of the biggest rap hits in recent years.

After signing with MikeWillMadeIt, from whom they get both stellar production and the name of their group, Rae Sremmurd has gone on to release two critically acclaimed albums: SremmLife1 and SremmLife 2. If you’ve listened to the radio at all recently, chances are you’ve heard a Rae Sremmurd song. Killer tracks like “No Flex Zone”, “No Type”, and “Black Beatles” (as well as the viral mannequin challenge), blasted through the charts as well as our headphones.

While the two brothers work best as a pair, Slim Jxmmi is a force to be reckoned with himself.