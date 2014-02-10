For those unfamiliar, OnlyFuturistic is an emerging emcee born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois and BASED in Tempe, Arizona. Throughout his burgeoning career, he's released multiple mixtapes and collaborated with the likes of SwizZz, D. Fields, Mr. Man, Kyle K.I.D., Devvon Terrell, Jay, Miny, Jarren Benton, Jerrin Jaramillo, SK4MC, D Why, Willy Northpole, E Batt, Collins, Kaliq, Jazz and many more. The last we heard of OF was his February 2014 single "I Guess I'll Smoke", which was produced by A.K.T. Aktion and featured Dizzy Wright and Layzie Bone on the assist. He's currently working on a new project titled "Traveling Local". Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all, and hit up onlyfuturistic.com for more details.