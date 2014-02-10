For those unfamiliar, K-Young is a veteran singer / songwriter out of Inglewood, California. Since his beginnings with R&B group 3rd Storee as a preteen, he's gone on to write for the likes of B2K, Cassie, Young Burg, Diddy, Ray J, Chris Brown, Brandy, Yolanda Adams, Ginuwine, Lloyd, The Game and many more. The last we heard of K-Young was the December 2012 seasonal single "We'll Always Have Christmas". Although it's been a minute since we've heard anything else from him, stay tuned for updates on his career. (Oh yeah, he also founded, owns and operates his own imprint, Magic Ink Entertainment.)