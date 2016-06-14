When Dr. Dre puts shine on an up and coming artist, the people swarm like bugs to a light bulb. King Mez, the 26-year-old spitter out of Raleigh, appreciates the look he’s gotten from his three features on Dre’s Compton LP (“Darkside/Gone,” “Satisfiction,” and “Talk About It”) and is sprinting forward with the love he’s received. Prior to being featured on Compton, the rapper born Morris W. Ricks II released three critically acclaimed mixtapes, and collaborated with fellow NC MC’s J. Cole and Rapsody. Be prepared to hear much more of this gritty voiced rapper’s rhymes in the years to come.