For those unaware, Kafani is an emerging emcee from Oakland, California and a member of the Babyface Assassins duo (alongside rapper Kashmere). Since stepping foot in the rap game in 2007, he's released four studio albums, four mixtapes and four EPs, having collaborated with the likes of Keak Da Sneak, Freeway, Too Short, Amp Live, Yukmouth and many more. The last we heard of Kafani was the December 2013 single "Only Fuckin'", which featured JR Hitz on the assist. He's currently recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in East Oakland in September 2013. Although there's a chance he may never walk again, he's remained optimistic. Stay tuned for updates on his career and condition, y'all.