Artist Bio

Sochitta Sal, AKA Honey Cocaine, is an emerging Torontonian rapper of Cambodian descent. She was discovered by Tyga after he came across a freestyle video she posted on YouTube (over his "Rack City" instrumental), signing with his Last Kings Entertainment imprint shortly afterward. Throughout her young career, she's collaborated with Tyga (of course), Chanel West Coast, Teyana Taylor, Michael Mazze, Roxie LS, Yultron, Kid Ink, Dizzy Wright and more, having released three mixtapes since stepping foot in the game in 2012. Most recently, she appeared on Dizzy Wright's 2013 single "Fashion" alongside Kid Ink, and dropped a new Nico-Pugach-produced cut titled "Shots Fired" in January 2014. Stay tuned - her cult following is only continues to grow.