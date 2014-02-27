Doughboyz Cashout is a hip-hop supergroup from Detroit that formed in 2006. The groups’ members are rappers Payroll, HBK, Chaz Bling, Roc, Crispy Quis, Clay, Bmo Maine, and Doughboy Dre. They have dropped several projects including the “We Run the City” mixtape series. In 2012 they reeased three projects, one of which was the “Free Roc” album.

The group remained independent until 2013 when Young Jeezy signed them to his CTE World label. Doughboyz Cashout appeared on the CTE compilation album “Boss Yo Life Up Gang” alongside labelmates YG and Jeezy. They have yet to announce plans for an upcoming project, but we can only hope the supergroup will put out its’ CTE World debut project in the near future.