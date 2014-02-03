Around since the 90’s, the Detroit-based group D-12 has certainly had their ups and downs. The group—which originally included Eminem, Proof, Bizarre, Kuniva, Kon Artis, and Bugz—debuted their first album “The Underground EP” in 1997. After the tragic death of group member Bugz in 1999, the group went on to release two more albums “Devil’s Night” and “D12 World” both of which debuted at number one in the Billboard music charts. In 2008, after about four years of no music and Proof’s passing, the group released a new mixtape called “Return of the Dozen Vol. 1” followed by “Return of the Dozen Vol. 2” in 2011. Even though D-12 has been through a lot, they’re still going strong. Keep your eyes open for rumored tracks in the works.