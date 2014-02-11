For those unfamiliar, Collie Buddz is Bermudan vocalist who dabbles in reggae, reggae fusion, soca and dancehall music. Since stepping foot in the game in 2006, he's released two studio albums and three mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Paul Wall, Big Show, Beyonce, Kid Cudi, Filip Filipi, Machel Montano, Roache, Lil Flip, Busta Rhymes, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, Louie Mohammed, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Akon, New Kingston, Sugar Ray, Zion I, SOJA, Joey Bada$$ and many more. The last we heard of Collie Buddz was a June 2013 remix of "Light It Up" from KE. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (For more information, hit up colliebuddz.com.)