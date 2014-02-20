For those unaware, Boogz Boogetz is an emerging emcee from Far Rockaway, Queens, New York who describes his sound as epic, soulful stoner music.

Since coming under the mentorship of his older brother, rapper Un Pacino, as well as industry videographer Jordan Tower, he's gone on to release four official mixtapes and collaborate with the likes of Prodigy, Cormega, Ace Hood, Kid Ink, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Ill Will, DJ Rockstar, Yung Berg and more.

The last we heard of Boogz was the August 2013 tape "American Fly". Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (Oh yeah, he's also founded his own imprint, YRS Music Group, with partner Al Prince - hit up boogzboogetzyrs.com for more details.)