A famous family is mourning the loss of yet another sibling. It's being reported today that Alfred Jackson, Prince's older half-brother, has passed away. The 66-year-old was reportedly at his home in Kansas City, Missouri when he was found deceased. His brother Bruce Jackson, who isn't related to Prince, went to check on Alfred in the late morning hours only to find him dead.

Alfred and Prince share the same mother and when the iconic musician passed away in 2016, Alfred came forward to share memories of his brother. "He's a legend," Alfred told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "In my mother's house in the basement, there's a piano. And she said, 'Alfred, go down there and play your piano.' I'd go down there and hit a note and Prince would come down and do it faster than me and do it better. [laughs] He's a genius. Whenever he hears music, he goes [to] copy it. Just like that."

Tyka Nelson, another of Prince and Alfred's siblings, shared the news of Alfred's passing on social media. "This morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on," she wrote. "Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him."

Prince's six siblings were the heirs to the musician's $200 million estate, and according to reports, with the money he inherited, Alfred purchased a new home. The Air Force veteran had reportedly been living in United States Department of Veterans Affairs housing prior to that. May he rest in peace.