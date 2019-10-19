Paris Jackson may be the most vocal of Michael Jackson's children. She's active on social media and claps back at people who speak out against her father, but her siblings tend to stay in the background. Her brothers, Prince Michael Jr. and Blanket, are the quieter of the trio of siblings, but the eldest of M.J.'s kids was spotted recently sharing a bit about the wisdom his father instilled in him.



Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Prince Michael was a speaker at the Los Angeles summit for the Family Office Associaton where he was asked what it was like being the son of the King of Pop. "I'm asked that a lot, especially around a lot of my dad's fans as to what it was like to be raised by, a lot of people know him as the 'King of Pop,'" he said. "Obviously, I was named after that moniker as Prince. Very honored to share his name Michael, as well. It's very interesting, because a lot of people expect his fatherhood or his words of wisdom to be very different from their own parents because he was such an icon, such an image that many of us know and love. But, to me, he was my father, first and foremost, and I believe he imparted on me knowledge a lot of you may have already heard and sometimes."

"This may sound cliché...when we were talking about this and I did a lot of reflection," Prince Michael continued. "I tried to think of words that consistently came up. My father was a humanitarian first and foremost, above being the greatest entertainer of all time. I tried to think about the words that really resonated within my own life and what I kind of live my life by, and the first one that came up was 'compassion.' My father came from very humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana. Very large family in a very small house. So, he understood what it was like to struggle, as well as what it was like to be prosperous. He wanted us to always remember to never forget to have compassion for the less fortunate. We can never truly understand where they're coming from, and we should strive to."

The 22-year-old went to say that the second word that his father emphasized was "humility." Prince Michael stated that even though Michael Jackson was hailed as being the "greatest entertainer of all time," he always kept a humble heart. Check out the clip below.