It appears Prince Harry has joined the chorus of backlash against Joe Rogan’s recent comments about the coronavirus vaccine, arguing that the influential podcast star should have chosen his words more carefully. If you missed it, Joe Rogan made a controversial statement about the covid vaccine last month, telling his millions of Spotify followers that he doesn't believe a young, healthy person should worry about getting the vaccine.

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.” Rogan said. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.” He later clarified his remarks, explaining: “I said, ‘I believe [the vaccines are] safe,’ and I encouraged many people to take them… My parents were vaccinated. I just said, ‘I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.’”

Appearing on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex said “the issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth.”

Taking aim at Joe, Prince Harry said it would have been better for Rogan to “just stay out of it” and that “with a platform comes responsibility.” His intervention is notable given that he and Rogan are podcastmates at Spotify, where they both have exclusive deals.

Prince Harry appeared on Armchair Expert to promote his Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which premieres next Friday, May 21.

Douglas P. DeFelice/ Getty Images

