Pries Returns With Energetic New Single "You Ain't Know"

Pries has been steadily releasing new singles as of late in anticipation for his brand new album which is set to release this Fall. The project is called "Beautifully Depressed" and will surely excite fans who have been following the artist since he started his career, early last decade. Pries is known for his energetic flows and wordplay, which is exactly what he gives us on his latest single, "You Ain't Know."

With this track, it's clear that Pries has something to prove. The artist hits us with quick bars about his come up and all of the people who have doubted him over the years. His success speaks for itself and with "You Ain't Know," he wants his detractors to realize the errors of their ways. Overall, this is a hard-hitting banger that certainly sets a tone for the new project.

Be on the lookout for more music from Pries, in the not so distant future.

