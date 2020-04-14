Beautifully Depressed
- NewsPries Drops Gems And Bars On New Project "Beautifully Depressed"Pries is back with a 20-track album that is jam-packed with content.By Alexander Cole
- NewsPries Offers Up Celebratory Vibes On New Track "15th Of May"Pries' "15th Of May" is one of the standouts from his latest project, "Beautifully Depressed."By Alexander Cole
- NewsPries Serenades A Lady On New Song "Shoota"Pries releases his latest single "Shoota" from his upcoming album "Beautifully Depressed".By Alex Zidel
- NewsPries Returns With Energetic New Single "You Ain't Know"Pries is gearing up for the release of his brand new project, "Beautifully Depressed."By Alexander Cole
- NewsPries Comes Through With Another New Single "Solo"Pries is back with a melodic new single off his upcoming "Beautifully Depressed" solo album. By Mitch Findlay