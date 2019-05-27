mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pries Returns With An Energetic New Single "Player"

Alex Zidel
May 27, 2019 16:52
Player
Pries

Pries is back with his new single "Player."


Pries started off his day by asking the fans if they were down to hear some new music. When he got a positive response, he decided to come through on his promise, dropping a brand new single and delivering a strong amount of energy. 

Last week, he told fans that he had gotten out of a deal so he could finally continue coming through with new music. With "Player," the rapper is officially back and we're expecting to hear a lot more from him in the near future. This track contains a prominent flute sample that will stick in your head until the end of the day. You'll want to keep it on repeat for at least a few spins. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like 'em nice, little thick, with some long hair
She gon' suck this handsome n***a cuz I'm so player
I got some OG kush put it in the air
I got the cheat code to this game like it ain't fair 

