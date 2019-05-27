Pries Returns With An Energetic New Single "Player"

Pries started off his day by asking the fans if they were down to hear some new music. When he got a positive response, he decided to come through on his promise, dropping a brand new single and delivering a strong amount of energy.

Last week, he told fans that he had gotten out of a deal so he could finally continue coming through with new music. With "Player," the rapper is officially back and we're expecting to hear a lot more from him in the near future. This track contains a prominent flute sample that will stick in your head until the end of the day. You'll want to keep it on repeat for at least a few spins. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like 'em nice, little thick, with some long hair

She gon' suck this handsome n***a cuz I'm so player

I got some OG kush put it in the air

I got the cheat code to this game like it ain't fair