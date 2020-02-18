Prayah, Rapsody & B.Worried Drop A Music Video For "How Low The Casket Goes"

Busta Rhymes and The Conglomerate present Prayah's new music video for "How Low The Casket Goes" featuring Rapsody and B.Worried.

Rap icon Busta Rhymes has been riding with his burgeoning rap crew The Conglomerate for some time now, and the gang is back on the scene for 2020 as member Prayah drops his new video for the reggae-tinged single "How Low The Casket Goes."



Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty

The Conglomerate has seen a few lineups over the years, with one of the most recent stepping out a few years back at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards (seen above) alongside their head honcho. Now, Prayah steps up with help from B.Worried and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Rapsody while taking things back to Brooklyn for the visuals this time around. Inspired heavily by The Notorious B.I.G.'s classic "One More Chance (Remix)" video from 1995, "How Low The Casket Goes" reminds us that no place in the world hosts a good house party quite like the borough of BK. The sample of Junior Reid’s epic reggae chune "One Blood" heard throughout adds its own flare of cultural significance, ultimately representing for everyone that holds that area to such a high regard. Big up!

Watch the music video for "How Low The Casket Goes" by Prayah featuring Rapsody and B.Worried above, and listen to the song right now on all streaming platforms.