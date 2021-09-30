Renowned streetwear mogul Hiroshi Fujiwara is giving hope to sneakerheads who missed out on the last Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott x Fragment collaboration back in August. Teasing a picture via his Instagram that he has since deleted, Fujiwara showed off what seems to be an elaborate alternate pair of the popular Jordan 1 low, derived from the also-popular OG version.

At this point, any Travis Scott Jordan 1 collaboration with Nike immediately ignites the sneakerhead community, as the original low Fragment colorway sold out quickly, much to no one’s surprise. This newest alternative pair will likely be the same, as it is carrying over many of the characteristics as the original.

The leaked alternate still appears to have the signature reversed “Sport Blue” Nike swoosh across its lateral side like the OG pair, complemented by shades of off-white, making up the design’s total colorway. However, there is no consistent black color we saw featured on the sneaker’s prior design.

Outside of the picture, there isn't much more information on the latest Jordan x Travis collab, although Fujiwara did hint at the shoe’s potential release in 2022, according to @shoe_prize on Instagram.

Below is their post of the leaked alternate colorway, per a mock-up, along with the deleted photo of Fujiwara wearing the actual shoe. Scroll right to see both.

Check back in for more important details on the shoe as we inch closer to a potential release.

