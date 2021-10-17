Posthumous Video For Mac Miller’s “San Francisco” Has Arrived

Fans are elated to see Mac Miller’s face on their screens once again.

Fans of the late, great Mac Miller have had a lot to celebrate recently. The rapper’s 2014 mixtape, Faces finally made its way onto streaming services on Friday, October 15th. While most of the songs are old favourites, the release included a new track, titled “Yeah.”

Along with the new music, Miller’s team has dropped a visual for “San Francisco,” which includes never-before-seen footage of the “Frick Park Market” artist rapping the song.

“Welcome to the dark side of my bizarre mine/I’m trapped inside this amusement park ride,” he says, while looking into the camera.

The simple but effective visual keeps Miller centre stage the entire time, running different trippy backgrounds behind him and editing glitch effects onto his face.

Fans were quick to express their feelings in the comment section on YouTube, with some pointing out that in the track, the late 26-year-old rapped about “dying alone of an overdose,” which is tragically how he passed on September 7th, 2018.

“That’s insane that he filmed this. All in one take. This track hits so much different,” one viewer wrote. “One of the best f*cking projects that Mac has released,” another added.

Check out the psychedelic visuals for Mac Miller’s “San Francisco” above, and drop your favourite bar in the comments.

RIP Mac.