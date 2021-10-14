Mac Miller's iconic 2014 mixtape, Faces, is finally being added to streaming services and fans online cannot wait to visit the classic project. Faces is also getting a vinyl release for the first time.

“Don’t jump to any song first,” tweeted @HipHopNumbers. “If you’ve never heard it before, start at ‘Inside Outside,’ close your blinds, turn your phone to silent and join Mac inside his own world.”

“Such an amazing project,” another fan wrote, “will cry tonight.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for the vinyl, a yellow pressing of the mixtape is still available on Miller's website; however, the tricolor edition is already sold out. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Mac Miller Fund.

Earlier this year, the track “Color and Shapes," off of Faces was rereleased with a new music video from director Sam Mason.

Describing the video, Mason said in a statement provided to the NY Post: “The track felt very visual to me — like it had its own world … It’s meant to be a video about childhood — growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience.”

Check out fans' excitement for Faces below.

