The Internet has gotten some good content out of parents encountering their children's favourite artists, like those "My mom sat next to ______ on a plane" tweets that include an awkward selfie attached as evidence. Well, we've got another one to add to the books and it's funny as hell. It's a video that shows Post Malone meeting a fan's mother in what appears to be a parking lot.

It starts with the mother approaching a parked car and the window being rolled down to reveal it's none other than Posty. YG's "In The Dark" spills out of the car as Post and his friend in the passenger seat doing a synchronized dance move to the chorus. The "Circles" singer then politely lowers the volume on his stereo to hear what the lady would like from him. She informs him that she has three daughters and asks for him to say "hi" to them for the video. With his perpetual cigarette in hand, he obliges. After the mother mentions that one of the daughters actually wants to marry him, Post asks the crucial question, "How old is she?". The mother replies "23" and Post develops a mischievous look on his face, appearing to mull over the answer. "Well tell her I say hi," he says before the video ends.

