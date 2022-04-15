Post Malone showed off his country tunes after he hopped on stage with Billy Strings this past Wednesday night in Santa Ana, California. The bluegrass musician and hip-hop artist dominated the stage as they covered the Johnny Cash classic, "Cocaine Blues."

After casually walking onto the stage in his all-black 'fit, Post gave Billy a warm hug. Strings spoke out to the crowd, "I saw this guy lurking around backstage and I figured we gotta drag him up here to f**king sing for you.” Post raised his beer, responding, “Billy Strings is the best to ever f**king do it, thanks for having me out.”

Their friendship became IG official back in 2020, after Strings had posted a selfie of the two together with the caption "Redneck sh*t with my boy @postmalone." In the photo, Post is throwing up devil horns while Billy is posing with a shotgun. Strings made sure to post a photo of the two on stage at the Observatory, captioning the photo "Thanks @post malone .. love you," giving photo credit to Jesse Faatz.

With Post's newest album coming out, it looks like he's sticking with the hip-hop and pop genre. Twelve Carat Toothache is set to release sometime next month as his manager, Dre London, briefly mentioned to Instagram. London captioned his post, "Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!! #MondayMotivation."

Check out Post's performance with Billy Strings below.