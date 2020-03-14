The Coronavirus pandemic is having a deeper impact than just the healths of human beings across the planet. The stock markets dipped heavily, festivals are being canceled, television shows are stopping production temporarily, and many employers are encouraging their staff to work from home. However, there are some other businesses out there that are doing exceptionally well.



Via PornHub Insights

PornHub released a new report revealing that they've seen a spike in views on their site. "As the Coronavirus spread around the world, Pornhub’s traffic did grow, but perhaps more interesting, we found that people were choosing to visit Pornhub at different times. On March 11th, Pornhub’s worldwide traffic 5.7% higher than usual for a Wednesday," a report on their site reads. Citing Italy as one of the country that shut down their borders and went into national quarantine, they revealed, "Italy’s traffic changed over the last few weeks, growing by 9% on March 9th, 11% on March 10th and 13.8% on March 11th."

In fact, Italy's inclination to use PornHub makes complete sense. Just yesterday, PornHub announced that they would be giving out free subscriptions to the people of Italy to combat Coronavirus. In addition, PornHub announced that a percentage of earnings would go towards helping the country fight Coronavirus.

[Via]