The entire country of Italy is currently on lockdown after it was hit hard with the coronavirus, which has just started to affect the entertainment and sports industries here in the United States. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz are confirmed to have contracted the virus and Tom Hanks and his wife also have it. As things get more and more serious stateside, Europe is feeling the wrath of the novel illness the hardest. Millions of Italians are self-quarantined and, in order to make things a little more enjoyable for them, Pornhub is offering a special deal.

It has been revealed that all Italian users of Pornhub, the most popular adult entertainment website on the internet, will be given a free premium subscription for the month of March. The subscriptions have been handed out to prevent people from leaving the house.

In addition to a free premium membership, Pornhub will also be making a substantial donation to help fund research for the coronavirus.

"Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency," says a statement on the website when you open it in the country. "To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card."

If you're stuck in Italy, at least you've got some primo material to keep yourself busy. Have fun and wash your hands.