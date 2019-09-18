Some tragic news has struck the adult entertainment business. According to TMZ, award-winning adult film entertainer, Jessica Jaymes, was found dead at her home at the age of 43. Police said that that it was one of her friends who discovered her. On Tuesday afternoon, a friend of the pornstar checked in on her at her San Fernando Valley home after not hearing from her for a while. Once she got there, Jessica was reportedly found unconscious.

EMS and the fire department were called for a cardiac arrest for a female but once they arrived, they said something felt off. She was pronounced dead upon their arrival at her home. Her death's currently being investigated by the L.A. County Coroner's Office. As of now, the cause of her death is still unknown. Jessica had a history of seizures in her past and police reportedly discovered several different kinds of prescription medication in her home.

Jessica Jaymes had a successful career in the adult film industry. She broke out after signing a deal with Hustlers in 2004. Since then, she's gone onto appear in over 200 films and was still active in the industry as she put out content on her own website. She also made appearances in Showtimes Weeds. Later on in her career, she earned a spot in the AVN Hall Of Fame.

R.I.P Jessica Jaymes.