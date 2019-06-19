Zion Williamson is expected to be drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson was one of the most exciting players in college basketball last season and will be an incredible pick up for a team that missed the playoffs last season. Zion has an opportunity to be one of the best players in the game for years to come and as you would imagine, the people of Louisiana and New Orleans are excited about his potential.

To mark the occasion, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has put together an 82-inch wingspan box which pays homage Zion's humongous wingspan. This huge order will bring you 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits, and 11 servings of cajun fries. All of this will cost you a hefty $74.69 and will be a great companion piece to your NBA Draft viewing experience. According to Hypebeast, the wingspan box will only be available at Popeyes on Canal Street in New Orleans. This offer will only be available on draft day which is, of course, tomorrow.

If you're going to be in New Orleans tomorrow, don't be alarmed if you see some huge boxes of chicken being carried around. At least now you'll know what it's all about.

Image via Popeyes

