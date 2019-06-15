Popcaan Drops Off New "Anything" Track

On his newest offering, Popcaan links up with Drop Top Records for a new summer-laced track "Anything."

Per usual, Popcaan has infused all layers of the track with addictive elements crafted specifically with warm weather in mind with "Anything" coming as the latest in the string of singles that the Unruly honcho has been busy dropping off over the course of the year thus far.

The stream of new music follows behind last year's full-length Forever album and precedes the current follow-up that the dancehall superstar has been cooking up, reportedly set to arrive in the second half of this year.

Take a listen in full down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Unnu see the Killy them outside a the boat ride

Ruger and the glock them pon the boat side

Prettiest gal a say she don’t have no pride

And say she waan rub the dick pon her mouth side