Popcaan Drops Off His New Single "Money Heist

Aron A.
November 01, 2019 21:00
Popcaan drops off some new heat to kick November off.


Popcaan recently appeared on the OVO-released Top Boy soundtrack with the song, "Billions" and on Stay Flee Get Lizzy's "2 Cups." However, it feels like it's been a minute since we got a solo Popcaan cut. The singer returned earlier today with the song, "Money Heist" which is undoubtedly a smash hit. The singer delivers a smooth and upbeat record that will have you missing the summer.

We've been waiting for a project from Popcaan for the whole year. Last December, it was announced that he would be officially penning a record deal with Drake's OVO label. The two have been connected for a minute but Drizzy revealed they were going to make it official on paper. Whether we get his OVO debut this year remains to be unclear but we are looking forward to whatever Popcaan has in store. 

Quotable Lyrics
Mi feel fi go rob ah mint, money heist
Everybody know fi ah facts, seh money nice
All who nuh wan see wi inna paradise
Suck yuh madda an wi nah apologize

