Four suspects involved in Pop Smoke's murder have been charged with murder. According to TMZ, 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers and 19-year-old Corey Walker have been charged with murder with the special circumstance allegation that murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and burglary. Both Rodgers and Walker are eligible for the death penalty due to the special circumstances. Along with Rodgers and Walker, two teenagers, 15-years-old and 17-years-old, have also been charged with one count each of murder and robbery in juvenile court.



The District Attorney's Office hasn't stated whether they plan on pursuing capital punishment for the two adults charged in the case. The decision of whether they will, either, though that will be made on a later date. Rodgers and Walker will still be facing life imprisonment for the charges.

Police arrested the suspects involved in Pop Smoke's murder just days after the release of his posthumous, and now chart-topping, debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. Police previously stated upon the arrests of the suspects that they did not know Pop Smoke. They revealed Pop Smoke's location was found after the rapper accidentally shared the address of his Hollywood Hills rental on social media.

