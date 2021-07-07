Things are not looking too bright for Pooh Shiesty in the legal department. The recently crowned XXL Freshman was arrested on aggravated battery charges back in June after an alleged altercation outside of a Miami strip club that left a security guard with a gunshot wound.

At the time of this incident, the Memphis rapper was out on bond for an October 2020 incident that also occurred in Miami. The emcee and two of his associates are alleged to have shot and robbed two individuals from whom they were purchasing marijuana and high-end sneakers. Newly published reports now suggest that Shiesty, who was indicted on different federal charges, will be held without bond in a federal detention center as he awaits trial.

Before the ruling, Pooh Shiesty was indicted on federal charges of conspiring to possess firearms furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. It is alleged that during the incident, the three men, including the "Back in Blood" artist, shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons during the exchange.

21-year-old Bobby Brown of Memphis, Tennessee and 20-year-old Jayden Darosa of Pembroke Pines, Florida are the other men named in the case. While these charges are at the federal level, the New 1017 signee still faces state criminal charges for the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club.

We'll keep you updated with subsequent developments in Pooh Shiesty's legal situation.

