While Polo G is growing into his star potential, especially with Friday's release of Hall Of Fame, the young Chicago rapper's mom, Stacia Mac, deserves a large amount of credit. Mac has been the driving force behind the rapper as his manager. She launched ODA Management in 2018 as Polo's career began to take off. Then, she expanded it into ODA Records.

Earlier today, Mac and Geffen Records announced their new partnership in launching House Of Legends, a new entertainment endeavor under her belt. Mac will find talent, distribute and promote their music in the new partnership with Geffen Music. The label's first release is from rising Philly rapper Yung Liv. "Smoke" ft. Big 30 is out now.

"When I got into management with Polo G, I always knew I wanted to grow but also understood the importance of timing," Mac said of the new partnership. "ODA Management grew into ODA Records and I’m so excited to now launch a new company in partnership with Geffen Records. I’ve long been committed to developing talent and this serves as another platform for me to do so with independent artists. Lee and his team are incredible partners who bring tremendous expertise and are equally committed to nurturing creators. I’m confident this partnership will be fruitful.”

Stacia Mac's ODA already boasts a successful roster of artists including her sons, Polo G and TBaby, Asian Doll, and the Queen Of Dancehall, Spice.