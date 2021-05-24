The career of Asian Doll has been at a standstill over the past few years. She inked a deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint that didn't go as planned and in the past few years, she became more of a trending topic due to antics rather than music. However, it looks like she's planning on changing that in the near future now that she's enlisted a brand new manager with a familiar client.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Asian Doll announced that Stacia Mac, Polo G's mom and manager, will now be serving as her manager. Asian took to Instagram where she shared the news alongside a photo of herself and Mac.

"Lastnight We Laughed, Cried & Celebrated New Beginnings," Doll wrote alongside a photo of Mac. "I’m Happy To Announce My Manager @stacia.mac A Strong Black Beautiful Queen & She Got Big Plans I’m Thankful, Greatful & Excited For The Future. Thanks to my girls too for believing in the blue print love y'all 4L."

Mac slid in the comment section where she confirmed her new duties as Asian Doll's manager. "Love you queen!! I’m honored to partner with you on your journey. Now let’s shake some shit up," she wrote

With a new manager by her side, there's no doubt that Asian Doll is now positioned to do some big things in the months ahead. Peep Asian Doll's post below.